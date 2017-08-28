Laurel's Je'vah Jones enters freshman season at JCJC

From a basketball state championship with Laurel High School in March to the football fields of Jones County Junior College in August, Je'vah Jones continues his athletic career at the next level.

Jones enters his freshman season with JCJC when the Bobcats open the season at East Mississippi Community College on Thursday at 7:00.

"My few weeks here I learned that you got to embrace the grind," Jones said. "Everything in college in is a grind. Everything on time, everything done the right way. You got to love the game. My freshman year I'm just trying to be around the team, be the person that picks the team up. Catch the ball, make plays and hopefully bring a national title to Jones County."

