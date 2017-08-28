Disaster victims use social media for help

The Petal Police Department is collecting gift cards for a fellow officer that lives in the Houston area. According to a Facebook post, the department says the officer is "someone we trust, that will help those in need." Petal Police say if you would like to donate gift cards, you can drop them off at the department on West 8th Avenue. According to the post, the donations will be sent out next week. Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.More >>
As the Hattiesburg Fire Department continues to investigate a hotel fire that sent four people to the hospital, Mayor Toby Barker stopped by the fire station to thank first responders.
Three Hattiesburg firefighters are on their way to help with rescues in Texas. While the department isn't directly sending anyone, the three veteran firefighters headed out this morning out on their own. Fire chief Paul Presley said he didn't have any official word from FEMA, but he didn't have a problem with them going to help. The chief also said that the men are part of a regional response team. A task force training website notes the team is capable to provide s...
With Governor Phil Bryant asking Mississippi residents to stay put and not head to Texas to help with relief efforts, many of you may be turning to charities and organizations to make donations. Unfortunately, some scammers may see this tragedy as an opportunity to take advantage of your generosity.
