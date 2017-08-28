Petal Police collecting gift cards for officer in Houston

The Petal Police Department is collecting gift cards for a fellow officer that lives in the Houston area.

According to a Facebook post, the department says the officer is "someone we trust, that will help those in need."

Petal Police say if you would like to donate gift cards, you can drop them off at the department on West 8th Avenue.

According to the post, the donations will be sent out next week.

