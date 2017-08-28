Petal Police collecting gift cards for officer in Houston - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Petal Police collecting gift cards for officer in Houston

By Melissa Egan, Reporter
Connect
Petal Police Petal Police
PETAL, MS (WDAM) -

The Petal Police Department is collecting gift cards for a fellow officer that lives in the Houston area.

According to a Facebook post, the department says the officer is "someone we trust, that will help those in need."

Petal Police say if you would like to donate gift cards, you can drop them off at the department on West 8th Avenue. 

According to the post, the donations will be sent out next week.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Disaster victims use social media for help

    Disaster victims use social media for help

    Monday, August 28 2017 10:58 PM EDT2017-08-29 02:58:15 GMT
    We are finding out what calling for help in a time of devastation looks like in the era of social media. Twitter became an emergency communications hub after Hurricane Harvey hit the coast of Texas Friday. Hundreds of people called for help on twitter. One woman begged for help for her mother and brother, who were stuck on the roof of their home. One photo, of resident sitting in flood waters of a nursing home, went viral. Those post are just a couple of hundreds of calls for h...More >>
    We are finding out what calling for help in a time of devastation looks like in the era of social media. Twitter became an emergency communications hub after Hurricane Harvey hit the coast of Texas Friday. Hundreds of people called for help on twitter. One woman begged for help for her mother and brother, who were stuck on the roof of their home. One photo, of resident sitting in flood waters of a nursing home, went viral. Those post are just a couple of hundreds of calls for h...More >>

  • Petal Police collecting gift cards for officer in Houston

    Petal Police collecting gift cards for officer in Houston

    Monday, August 28 2017 10:12 PM EDT2017-08-29 02:12:55 GMT
    Petal PolicePetal Police

    The Petal Police Department is collecting gift cards for a fellow officer that lives in the Houston area. According to a Facebook post, the department says the officer is "someone we trust, that will help those in need." Petal Police say if you would like to donate gift cards, you can drop them off at the department on West 8th Avenue.  According to the post, the donations will be sent out next week. Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    The Petal Police Department is collecting gift cards for a fellow officer that lives in the Houston area. According to a Facebook post, the department says the officer is "someone we trust, that will help those in need." Petal Police say if you would like to donate gift cards, you can drop them off at the department on West 8th Avenue.  According to the post, the donations will be sent out next week. Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • Hattiesburg Mayor thanks first responders after hotel fire

    Hattiesburg Mayor thanks first responders after hotel fire

    Monday, August 28 2017 8:08 PM EDT2017-08-29 00:08:52 GMT
    Source: Toby Barker FacebookSource: Toby Barker Facebook

    As the Hattiesburg Fire Department continues to investigate a hotel fire that sent four people to the hospital, Mayor Toby Barker stopped by the fire station to thank first responders.

    More >>

    As the Hattiesburg Fire Department continues to investigate a hotel fire that sent four people to the hospital, Mayor Toby Barker stopped by the fire station to thank first responders.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly