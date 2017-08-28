Hattiesburg Mayor thanks first responders after hotel fire - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg Mayor thanks first responders after hotel fire

By Melissa Egan, Reporter
As the Hattiesburg Fire Department continues to investigate a hotel fire that sent four people to the hospital, Mayor Toby Barker stopped by the fire station to thank first responders.

The fire started at the Howard Johnson on Highway 49 Friday around midnight.  Two men, a woman and a 15-month-old baby were transported to the hospital with injuries.

At last check, one man suffered burns from his shoulders to feet and the 15-month-old baby was in a Jackson hospital being treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire Marshal Stephen Mooney said investigators are "looking at electrical aspects" as a possible cause of the fire.  The State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting with the investigation.

