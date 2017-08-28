Hattiesburg Mayor thanks first responders after hotel fire

As the Hattiesburg Fire Department continues to investigate a hotel fire that sent four people to the hospital, Mayor Toby Barker stopped by the fire station to thank first responders.More >>
Three Hattiesburg firefighters are on their way to help with rescues in Texas. While the department isn't directly sending anyone, the three veteran firefighters headed out this morning out on their own. Fire chief Paul Presley said he didn't have any official word from FEMA, but he didn't have a problem with them going to help. The chief also said that the men are part of a regional response team. A task force training website notes the team is capable to provide s...More >>
With Governor Phil Bryant asking Mississippi residents to stay put and not head to Texas to help with relief efforts, many of you may be turning to charities and organizations to make donations. Unfortunately, some scammers may see this tragedy as an opportunity to take advantage of your generosity.More >>
While Hattiesburg's ability to borrow money is still in question, city officials are optimistic they will regain a rating that will help them with major infrastructure projects in the future. Moody's gives cities bond credit ratings, which are basically like a personal credit score.More >>
The local red cross is sending aid the people affected by the deadly flooding in Texas and parts of Louisiana.More >>
