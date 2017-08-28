Hattiesburg firefighters head to Texas to help with rescues

Three Hattiesburg firefighters are on their way to help with rescues in Texas.

While the department isn't directly sending anyone, the three veteran firefighters headed out this morning out on their own.

Fire chief Paul Presley said he didn't have any official word from FEMA, but he didn't have a problem with them going to help.

The chief also said that the men are part of a regional response team.

A task force training website notes the team is capable to provide services to local jurisdictions that are overwhelmed by natural disasters and to increase civilian survival during those disasters.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.