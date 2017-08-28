PRCC ready to open season with first-year head coach Ted Egger

Pearl River Community College faces a lot of questions entering the 2017 football season. A few of those questions are sure to be answered in the Wildcats' season-opener against ninth-ranked Northeast Mississippi on Thursday.

Following a 2-7 campaign last year, Ted Egger takes over as the PRCC interim head coach.

Although Egger's role in 2017 differs from last season as the defensive coordinator, his coaching philosophy remains the same.

"Just the consistency of what it takes to win," Egger said. "Our job is to go out there and win football games. At the same time, continue to do things the Wildcat way, continue to do things right all the time. We take care of the little things, all the little details of everything, and that's going to take care of the big picture for us."

"He carries more confidence with himself because he has to," said PRCC sophomore safety Zhaunte McElroy, a FCAHS graduate. "He's our leader now so he has to lead a group of young men, help us mature, learn outside of football as well. He's pretty much taking over and playing his role right, doing everything correctly for us. So, we have to do everything correctly on the field."

