Mississippi Kidney Foundation to offer free kidney disease screening

The Mississippi Kidney Foundation will offer free kidney disease screening at South Central Place in Laurel.

The screenings will take place between from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The blood test simple blood test measures eGFR and Creatinine, both of which determines how well your kidneys functions. With a finger stick, your results are available in 30 seconds.

Walk in's are welcomed and no appointments are necessary.

For more information, call 601-399-0501 or visit scrmc.com.

