Man involved in deadly Greene Co. crash appears in court

Lauren “La La” Norris was a 20-year-old woman getting ready to be married. She was killed last Friday in a car accident in Greene County. Now, family and friends want people to know just the type of person she was.

A man who was charged in connection to a deadly crash in Greene County back in March was in court Monday for an arraignment.

According to the Jackson County District Attorney's office, Joseph Beard, 21, of Leakesville pleaded not guilty to a second degree murder charge in connection to the accident.

The district attorney said his bond was set at $50,000 and no trial date has been set at this time.

Original reports:

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two vehicle accident on MS 63 at the intersection of Hwy 63 on March 27.

Lauren E. Norris, 20, of Neely, MS was traveling southbound in a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu when Beard was traveling southbound on Alice Rd in a 2011 GMC Sierra pickup truck.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Beard traveled into the intersection from Alice Road and collided into the driver side of Norris' vehicle.

Norris was pronounced dead on the scene by the Greene County Coroner and had to be extricated from her vehicle, according to MHP.

