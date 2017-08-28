One injured, two suspects sought after shooting in Laurel - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

One injured, two suspects sought after shooting in Laurel

By Eddie Robertson, Reporter
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

The Laurel Police Department is searching for two suspects after a shooting injured one person on Saturday. 

LPD said the shooting happened on Brown Street around midnight. 

According to police, two suspects in a gold or tan SUV drove to the residence and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene. 

One victim was treated at South Central Regional Medical Center for a wound to the hand, according to Laurel police. 

Those with information on the shooting are encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440. 

