One injured, two suspects sought after shooting in Laurel

The Laurel Police Department is searching for two suspects after a shooting injured one person on Saturday.

LPD said the shooting happened on Brown Street around midnight.

According to police, two suspects in a gold or tan SUV drove to the residence and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene.

One victim was treated at South Central Regional Medical Center for a wound to the hand, according to Laurel police.

Those with information on the shooting are encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440.

