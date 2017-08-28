Pine Belt counties prepared for flooding in case Harvey moves east

Though Pine Belt emergency management officials are not expecting to see extensive flooding as Tropical Storm Harvey continues on its path, they said they are prepared in case it comes our way.

Officials from Pine Belt counties said they were on a conference call Monday morning to keep updated on Harvey's path. The following county's said they would have sandbags in the event that Harvey were to cause flooding in the Pine Belt.

LAMAR COUNTY:

196 Central Industrial Row, Purvis, MS 39367

8:00 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Providing sandbags, piles of sand to self-fill

MARION COUNTY:

502 Courthouse Square, Columbia, MS 39429

8:00 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Providing bags and sand

COVINGTON COUNTY:

502 S. Arrington Ave. Collins, MS 39428

8:00 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Providing sandbags only

WAYNE COUNTY:

615 Court St. Waynesboro, MS 39428

All day, but officials prefer you pick up during daylight hours

Providing sandbags, will offer sand if conditions head to the area.

JONES COUNTY:

22 Mason St. Laurel, MS

Providing sandbags only

will provide assistance if conditions head to the area.

