Pine Belt counties prepared for flooding in case Harvey moves east

By Blair LeDet, Morning Anchor
PINE BELT (WDAM) -

Though Pine Belt emergency management officials are not expecting to see extensive flooding as Tropical Storm Harvey continues on its path, they said they are prepared in case it comes our way. 

Officials from Pine Belt counties said they were on a conference call Monday morning to keep updated on Harvey's path. The following county's said they would have sandbags in the event that Harvey were to cause flooding in the Pine Belt. 

LAMAR COUNTY:        

  • 196 Central Industrial Row, Purvis, MS 39367
  • 8:00 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Providing sandbags, piles of sand to self-fill                            

MARION COUNTY:        

  • 502 Courthouse Square, Columbia, MS 39429
  • 8:00 a.m. - 5 p.m. 
  • Providing bags and sand                                                           

COVINGTON COUNTY:  

  • 502 S. Arrington Ave. Collins, MS 39428
  • 8:00 a.m. - 5 p.m. 
  • Providing sandbags only

WAYNE COUNTY:          

  • 615 Court St. Waynesboro, MS 39428
  • All day, but officials prefer you pick up during daylight hours 
  • Providing sandbags, will offer sand if conditions head to the area. 

JONES COUNTY:      

  • 22 Mason St. Laurel, MS
  • Providing sandbags only
  • will provide assistance if conditions head to the area. 

