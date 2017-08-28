Gas prices rise in Pine Belt after Harvey hits Texas coast

Gas prices in the Pine Belt rose by several cents after oil refineries shut down ahead of Hurricane Harvey.

Refineries are projected to be closed for at least three weeks because of the storm, which in return meant rising gas prices around the region.

On Friday, the cheapest gas in The Pine Belt was priced around $1.94 a gallon.

As of Monday, the average price for gas is just above two dollars, a seven cent increase.

Here are the cheapest gas prices in the Pine Belt:

