Gas prices rise in Pine Belt after Harvey hits Texas coast

PINE BELT (WDAM) -

Gas prices in the Pine Belt rose by several cents after oil refineries shut down ahead of Hurricane Harvey. 

Refineries are projected to be closed for at least three weeks because of the storm, which in return meant rising gas prices around the region. 

On Friday, the cheapest gas in The Pine Belt was priced around $1.94 a gallon. 

As of Monday, the average price for gas is just above two dollars, a seven cent increase. 

Here are the cheapest gas prices in the Pine Belt: 

Lowest Gas Prices in Collins, Columbia, Ellisville, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Lumberton, McComb, Oak Grove, Petal, Purvis, Waynesboro, Wiggins
Price Station Address City Time
1.960 Bypass Food Mart 1199 MS-42 Hattiesburg Aug 27, 6:26 AM
1.990 Sam's Club 6080 US-98 W Hattiesburg Aug 27, 7:42 PM
2.010 Circle K 1911 S Azeala Rd Wiggins Aug 28, 9:30 AM
2.010 Texaco 321 W Central Ave Wiggins Aug 28, 5:39 AM
2.030 Jr Food Mart 5316 Old MS-42 Hattiesburg Aug 28, 8:35 AM
2.030 Jr Food Mart 100 S Fir Ave Collins Aug 28, 6:20 AM
2.040 Texaco 1912 S Azalea Dr Wiggins Aug 28, 5:42 AM
2.040
Cash		 Murphy USA 1047 Frontage Rd Wiggins Aug 27, 3:36 PM
2.050 Fast Mart 201 Main St Collins Aug 28, 6:20 AM
2.050 FastMart 1801 Broadway Dr Hattiesburg

Aug 27, 4:12 PM     

To find where the cheapest gas is in your area, click here. 

