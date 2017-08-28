Hurricane Harvey flooding prompts need for blood donors

Blood donors across the nation are being asked to give blood as soon as possible over the next several days in order to ensure blood needs for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

According to a news release issued by United Blood Services, those in the path of the storm have canceled blood drives and donors centers have closed.

With more rain in the forecast, cancellations and closures of donor centers are likely to rise.

United Blood Services needs the community’s help to ensure a safe and adequate supply not only for our community but for the communities impacted by this massive storm.

UBS also said this time is historically low for donations because of the upcoming Labor Day holiday.

As noted in the AABB news release type O blood donations are the most critically needed at this time, however all blood types are welcome. Blood centers across the country are working together in this effort. United Blood Services urges both existing and first-time donors to make and keep appointments over the next several days and in the coming weeks.

Individuals who are as young as 16 years of age (with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health may be eligible to donate blood.

Visit www.bloodhero.com or call 877-827-4376 to schedule an appointment at one of our donor center, located at 805 S. 28th Avenue in Hattiesburg, or at a mobile blood drive. Walk-ins are welcome at any of our locations.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.