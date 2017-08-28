Mississippi Red Cross team heading to LA, TX

Flooding in Texas as Harvey continues to dump rain. Source: KXXV

The Mississippi Region American Red Cross Team are heading to Texas to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Parts of Texas and Louisiana are extremely dangerous as flooding continues to be a concern.

Two of the Mississippi region emergency response vehicles are leaving Monday to transport meals, cots, and cleaning supplies to areas affected by the disaster.

The two vehicles will depart from Hattiesburg and Gulfport Monday morning.

According to the American Red Cross, one of the volunteer drives, Carole Summerall of Columbus, will celebrate her birthday while deployed. Back in 2005, she delayed her birthday plans to help people recover from Hurricane Katrina.

How you can help:

Donations to the Red Cross can be made at redcross.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS. Those wanting to donate can also text REDCROSS to 909999 to make a $10 donation.

