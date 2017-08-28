Forecast" The Latest On Harvey

Good Monday morning, everyone.

It is beginning to look like a rainy week for our area as Tropical Storm Harvey sends areas of rain across the region.

It appears the best chance for rain will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The storm is currently moving slowly southeast and if forecast to get back into the northwestern gulf but it looks like the center of the storm will likely remain west of the Pine Belt but that still puts us on the west side of the storm.

Be sure and keep up with future forecasts.

For the latest on the tropics, check out our Tropical Update on the Hurricane Center page