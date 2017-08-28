JCJC defensive end Brandon Young ready for sophomore season

As Jones County Junior College prepares for its season-opener at East Mississippi Community College on Thursday, the Bobcats look to replace four starters from the defensive line.

JCJC tackle Javon Kinlaw signed with South Carolina after last season while Markel Winters joined Ole Miss. Tackle Tony Adams signed with Arkansas State and defensive end Marques Ford signed with Bethune-Cookman.

In his sophomore season, Brandon Young looks to step up at starting defensive end. The West Jones alum recorded four sacks and 13 tackles last year in 2016. Young hopes to improve this year as he expects to play more of a role.

"I'd say giving effort," Young said. "Last season, I didn't give my max amount of effort. I didn't chase the ball like I should have and I think I improved on that a lot this summer. Play hard every down and you will get noticed by somebody. They're out there looking for good people and if you play hard, you give your all on every down, somebody will pick you up."

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.