Devin Farrior leading the USM offensive line

"First of all, that guy is amazing," said USM junior linebacker Jeremy Sangster. "Amazing. When he gets the ball, it's like he do magic." "Sometimes he's magical with the ball in his hands," said USM head coach Jay Hopson.More >>
"First of all, that guy is amazing," said USM junior linebacker Jeremy Sangster. "Amazing. When he gets the ball, it's like he do magic." "Sometimes he's magical with the ball in his hands," said USM head coach Jay Hopson.More >>
As Jones County Junior College prepares for its season-opener at East Mississippi Community College on Thursday, the Bobcats look to replace four starters from the defensive line.More >>
As Jones County Junior College prepares for its season-opener at East Mississippi Community College on Thursday, the Bobcats look to replace four starters from the defensive line.More >>