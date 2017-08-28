Devin Farrior leading the USM offensive line

With three starters gone from 2016's offensive line, Southern Miss will be young up front this season.

Freshman guard Arvin Fletcher, and sophomore tackles Drake Dorbeck and Ty Pollard are expected to start when the Golden Eagles open the season against Kentucky on Saturday. Therefore, the senior leadership of Devin Farrior will be important.

The Wayne County alum takes over the starting center position after spending the past three seasons at guard.

"That kid has taken a hold of it and been really the anchor right there," said USM offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson. "Very fortunate to have him. The move [to center] was one that even coming out of last year I already made up my mind he was probably going to be the guy. Devin's been great, his attitude's been great, his work ethic's been great. And he's done a good job really taking those younger guys and pulling them along. He's taken a really strong leadership role with that group which is what we needed."

