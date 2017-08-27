HAC hosting exhibit celebrating women artists, Mississippi's bicentennial

You still have a few days left to see a free art exhibit at the Hattiesburg Cultural Center that celebrates women artists in South Mississippi and the state's bicentennial.

The exhibit, called "Common Ground" features paintings, sculptures and photographs from about two dozen women artists from the South Mississippi Arts League and the Women's Art Collective.

It opened July 29 and will run through Sept. 1.

It's part of the Hattiesburg Arts Council's year-long celebration of the state's bicentennial.

The exhibit is open five days a week during normal business hours.

"They have formed these (artist organizations) and now, to see them all in what I call almost a performance of all their artwork together in one space is really magical and that's their common ground is being together in one space," said Rebekah Stark-Johnson, executive director of the Hattiesburg Arts Council.

All of the art in the exhibit is also available for purchase.

