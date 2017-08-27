Keg & Barrel hosts fundraiser for cancer patient Carter

Noelle Carter (left) speaks with friends during a fundraiser at Keg & Barrel Sunday. Photo credit WDAM.

The Hattiesburg community is continuing to show their support for a seven-year-old girl who's been battling cancer.

Sunday afternoon, Keg & Barrel hosted a fundraiser for Noelle Carter.

Just before Christmas last year, she was diagnosed with stage 3 liver cancer.

But after a liver transplant and chemo-therapy in Houston, Texas, doctors say she's cancer-free.

Sunday's event featured live music, barbecue plates and a silent auction.

"The outpouring for Noelle has been huge," said Andrea Carter, Noelle's mother. "She has a lot of followers on her #NoeStrong Facebook page, but yes, we're very appreciative to Keg and Barrel."

Noelle also received hundreds of cards and packages from more than a dozen states for her birthday, which she celebrated last month.

