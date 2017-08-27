HFD "looking at electrical aspects" as cause of hotel fire

The investigation continues into a Friday night fire at the Howard Johnson hotel on Highway 49. Photo credit WDAM.

The investigation continues into a Friday night fire at a Hattiesburg hotel that sent four people to the hospital.

That blaze at the Howard Johnson on Highway 49 gutted one room and caused smoke damage to several others.

One male victim, who was in the room where the fire originated, had burns from his shoulders to his feet.

Three other people, who were in an adjoining room, suffered from smoke inhalation.

One of those victims, a small child, was taken to a Jackson hospital.

Hattiesburg Fire Department battalion chief and fire marshal Stephen Mooney said investigators are "looking at electrical aspects" as a possible cause of the fire.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting with the investigation.

Forrest County emergency management officials said approximately ten hotel customers sought assistance from the American Red Cross after the fire.

They also said hotel management assisted in the rescue of two people from a balcony.

