Week 2 Recap: Columbia continues to roll; 1A Lumberton downs 4A Bay

COLUMBIA _ In a showdown of Marion County football rivals Friday night, Columbia High School ran away from East Marion High.

Literally.

With sophomores Kentrel Bullock and Daquan Ball leading the way, Columbia averaged 10.1 yards per carry, rolling up 424 yards on 42 carries in a 47-24 victory at East Marion.

Columbia (2-0) has scored at least 41 points in each of its first two games, averaging 44 points a game.

“Offensively, we ran the ball well, again,” Columbia coach James Harvey said. “We were solid.”

Bullock ran for 267 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries, averaging 13.4 yards a carry. Ball added 53 yards and a touchdown on just six carries (8.8 yards per carry), while junior quarterback Ralpheal Luter ran for 53 yards and a touchdown on four carries (13.2 yards a carry).

Luter attempted just three passes in the game, completing none.

But the ground game was plenty, and the defense kept the Eagles (0-2) in check as the Wildcats built their lead. Teshonne Franklin returned an interception for a touchdown to contribute to the avalanche of points.

“They actually scored first, going up 6-0, but when we got the ball, we drove right down the field and scored to tie the game,” Harvey said. “We were able to answer right away, and it just went from there.”

Columbia will stay on the road, travelling to Eatonville at 7 p.m. Friday to take on North Forrest High School. The Class 2A Eagles (0-2) took another tough loss, falling 36-30 at Class 3A Magee High School.

Harvey said the Wildcats are expecting to face their toughest test of the young season with North Forrest.

“They are a tough out,” Harvey said. “You have to knock them out all the way.”

Lumberton 33, Bay 13

LUMBERTON _ Senior Rodriqus Coleman 102 yards and a touchdown in his first action of the season, and the Class 1A Panthers ground game churned out more than 200 yards in its win over the Class 4A Tigers.

“It was good to have him back and see him out there,” Lumberton coach Zach Jones said.

The Panthers (2-0) cranked out 209 yards rushing on 37 carries, averaging 5.6 yards a handoff against Bay (0-2).

Senior Krishaun Fairley rushed for 46 yards and two scores on just eight carries and also ran in a two-point conversion. Freshman Robert Henry added a touchdown and 13 yards on five carries.

Junior quarterback Jared Tribett completed 10 of 20 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. Senior Donnell Buckner caught two passes for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, senior outside linebacker Ahmad Dalton had 12 tackles (eight solo) and blocked a punt; senior linebacker Dakota Walters made 11 tackles (eight solo), including three tackles for loss; junior linebacker Davion Edwards had 11 tackles (seven solos); and sophomore Cullen Hammond blocked a field goal.

Despite the fairly generous margin of victory, Jones said the Panthers are making too many execution mistakes and mental errors, especially with a road game at Class 2A Heidelberg High School looming at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Oilers (1-1) fell 31-28 at Class 3A Southeast Lauderdale Friday.

“We do that against Heidelberg, they’ll make us pay,” Jones said. “We have to get that fixed.”

Hancock 27, South Jones 14

ELLISVILLE _ The Hawks outscored the Braves 13-0 in the fourth quarter to hand South Jones its first loss of the season.

“They ate us up throwing the ball,” South Jones coach Cory Reynolds said. “They took advantage of what we were giving. They would make the play.

“We had opportunities to make plays, get first downs, but I think we ended up having like 18 penalties. It was one of those nights, but there’s no one to blame but us. We didn’t execute. We didn’t play good. Hancock did execute. Hancock did play well at times down the stretch, and that was the difference in the game.”

South Jones (1-1) got a touchdown pass from junior John Mitchell to sophomore Cade Locklear, and senior defensive back Shiwon Lovett had a 60-yard plus interception return.

But Hancock quarterback Caleb Garcia completed 6 of 10 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for another and Blake Comeaux ran for 118 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

“It was a 20-14 game, and their last touchdown, we’re just sending everybody, trying to get a turnover and get the ball back, and they threw a little dump pass and took it the distance and scored,” Reynolds said. “It was a good game, but there a lot of things that we need to get fixed.”

The Braves will visit West Harrison High School in Gulfport at 7 p.m. Friday. The Hurricanes (1-1) lost 30-12 Friday to Vancleave High School.

Sumrall 35, Wesson 21

SUMRALL _ After being shut out in a season-opening loss, the Bobcats scrapped its offensive approach with standout junior Dannis Jackson under center.

Plan B worked out just fine.

Junior Billy Garrity took over at quarterback, Jackson moved back outside to wide receiver and Sumrall (1-1) ran away from the visiting Cobras.

“We scrapped the offense, started over,” Sumrall coach Shannon White said.

White emphasized that the move had less to do with Jackson and more to getting more of the right pieces on the playing field.

“He didn’t do anything wrong,” White said of Jackson. “He’s a good quarterback. He’s still our back-up quarterback.

“But he’s a great receiver, an elite receiver.”

And with Garrity, who had played quarterback as a freshman, Jackson showed exactly why he’s considered one of the best in the state, hauling in 11 passes for 181 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown.

The offense also got touchdown runs from Gabriel Cocroft, Ty’rek Preston and Derrick Lemieux.

“I thought we played really well, really good,” White said.

The Bobcats travel to Hattiesburg to take on Sacred Heart High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Crusaders (2-0) defeated Richton High School 42-36.

“They’re just a good bunch up there,” White said. “They’ve got good leadership, good players. You look at the tape and you can just tell they’re really sharp.”

