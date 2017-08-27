USM defense focused on eliminating "big plays"

Just two weeks ago, Dexter Jordan approached Hattiesburg High School football coach Tony Vance and asked if he could come back and pick back up a sport he hadn’t played in two years. Saturday night, Jordan became part of the lore of the Battle for the Lil’ Brown Jug.More >>
The USM defense allowed just 324.8 yards per game last season, ranking 15th in the nation. However, numbers can be deceiving. At one point last season, the Golden Eagles ranked last in the FBS in turnover margin. Also, giving up big plays often crippled Southern Miss during last year's 7-6 campaign.More >>
Two teams searching for their first win of the season met in Purvis on Friday night. The Purvis Tornadoes escaped with a 24-14 win over West Marion in a hard fought, back-and-forth game.More >>
