Sacred Heart opens 2-0; West Jones logs season’s first win

Sacred Heart High School football coach Lonny Schraeder wasn’t delighted with the way his Crusaders played Friday at Richton High School.

But Schraeder said he did like that his team claimed a 42-36 road win while not playing its best brand of football.

“The positive thing is, we can do a lot better,” Schraeder said. “We’re still making early-season mistakes. Once we gel, we’re going to be a lot better.”

Aspects of the Crusaders’ game seemed to be working just fine Friday.

Senior quarterback Zach Weatherell completed 16 of 25 passed for 317 yards and five touchdowns.

Senior Jeremiah Smith grabbed four balls for 173 yards and four touchdowns, while senior Joseph Bishop caught seven passes for 112 yards. Senior Paul Rowell caught three passes for 26 yards and a touchdown.

“(Weatherell) played well, but it’s not just one guy,” Schraeder said. “In order to throw five touchdowns, you have to have protection, and our offensive line protected very well.”

And that was without the Crusaders’ starting right tackle, senior Brad Allhoff, who missed the game with a finger injury but is expected back Friday night when Sacred Heart (2-0) welcomes Sumrall High School (1-1).

But Schraeder also tipped his cap to the Rebels, particularly junior Za’darius Mitchell, who gave Sacred Heart’s defense fits.

“He’s elusive and hard to bring down,” Schraeder said.

But senior running back Campbell Klein complemented the passing game with 79 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, while also adding a tow-point conversion run.

And while Schraeder said the Crusaders will have to work on their tackling, the defense came up with three fumbles and an interception to help keep the Rebels (0-2) at bay.

Senior Jackson Allen made 11 tackles, intercepted a pass and broke up three others. Senior Hudson Garner also had 11 stops.

Junior Dylan Pipkins had 10 tackles, while junior Tanner Blakeney recovered two fumbles and Bishop added four stops and also recovered a fumble.

West Jones 27, Northeast Jones 0

LAUREL - The Mustangs turned to a punishing ground game to get back on the winning track Friday night.

West Jones (1-1) averaged 5.8 yards a pop, rushing for 260 yards on 45 carries.

“We cleaned up some things up front, and played a lot better there,” West Jones coach Scott Pierson said. “Then, I think we had 120 yards in penalties last week and had about 45 yards this week, so, obviously, that’s a big difference,

“Defensively, we played with a lot more fire. We were a lot more sound, didn’t give up the big play like we did last week.”

Senior Austin Land led the way in the running game with 125 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries, while sophomore Jasper Jones added 78 yards on 10 carries.

Junior quarterback Hunter Parrish (18 yards) and sophomore Micheal Neal (35 yards) also scored on touchdown runs, while junior Walker Thompson kicked two field goals.

Pierson compared Thompson to a former Mustang great, place-kicker/receiver Britt Barefoot, who went on to play at the University of Southern Mississippi.

“He’s that good and that athletic,” Pierson said. “He can kick it to the moon.”

Parrish completed 4 of 11 passes for 80 yards.

After opening with two road games, West Jones will host Quitman High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Panthers (1-1) defeated Kemper County 20-10 Friday.

Northeast Jones (0-2) will visit Collins High School at 7 p.m. Friday. Collins (0-2) fell just short Friday night, losing at Jefferson Davis County High School 22-20.

Perry Central 22, Forrest County AHS 6

NEW AUGUSTA - McKail Sumrall scored two touchdowns for a second, consecutive week, while Tijuane Bolden ran for one scored and recorded a safety as Perry Central shut down FCAHS in the second half.

Perry Central (2-0) led 7-6 at halftime. Sumrall scored on a 6-yard run in the first quarter, while Cornelius Smith answered for FCAHS (1-1) in the second with a 4-yard scoring run.

But Bolton scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter and then added a safety to put Perry Central ahead 15-6 heading into the fourth quarter.

Sumrall iced the game with a 35-run touchdown run in the final period.

Perry Central will head to Pass Christian High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Pirates (0-2) fell to Jackson Lanier High School 26-21 Friday.

FCAHS will visit Pearl River Central High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Blue Devils (0-2) lost at Pearl River County rival Poplarville High School Friday.

Poplarville 42, Pearl River Central 6

POPLARVILLE - A 62-yard pass from Tristan Anderson to Louis Reece set up Anderson’s 1-yard touchdown run, but that was the lone score of the night for the Blue Devils.

PRC (0-2) will host Perry Central High School at 7 p.m. Friday.

Poplarville (2-0), while played for the Class 4A state championship last season, will host Class 3A Seminary High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs (2-0) defeated Franklin County 20-0 Friday.

