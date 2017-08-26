150 participate in 'Walk to End Alzheimer's' - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

150 participate in 'Walk to End Alzheimer's'

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Southern Miss hosted the first Walk to End Alzheimer's in Mississippi in 2017 Saturday. Photo credit WDAM. Southern Miss hosted the first Walk to End Alzheimer's in Mississippi in 2017 Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

About 150 people gathered at the University of Southern Mississippi Saturday for a walk through the campus to raise money to fight Alzheimer's Disease. 

A "Walk to End Alzheimer's" was the first in Hattiesburg in several years and also the first of seven walks that will be held across the state in the next few months.  

It was a two-mile event that organizers said raised about $13,000. 

"We really like to do our program and promote that it's a free service that we have to local businesses and families," said Kristine Lee, with the Mississippi Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. "We have support groups, as well as program presentations of the 10 warning signs, the basics, so if you're interested in that, check out www.alz.org/MS."     

The last walk in Mississippi will be held on the Gulf Coast on November 18.  

A total of 600 similar events will be held across the country this year. 

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved. 
 

