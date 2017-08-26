Third 'Dog Days 5K, Two mile run' raises funds for service dogs - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Third 'Dog Days 5K, Two mile run' raises funds for service dogs

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
The third annual Dog Days 5K and Two-Mile run begins at Kamper Park Saturday morning. Photo credit WDAM. The third annual Dog Days 5K and Two-Mile run begins at Kamper Park Saturday morning. Photo credit WDAM.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Hundreds of twolegged and four-legged runners and walkers gathered at Kamper Park Saturday morning to raise money to train and provide service dogs to those who need them. 

The third annual "Dog Days 5K and Two-mile Run" brought in funds for Hub City Service Dogs.  

That group helps get dogs for folks with diabetes, post-traumatic stress disorder, autism, or those who suffer from seizures.

More than 300 people participated. 

"There's just not enough for people to do with their dogs and this is a fun event," said Angela Davis-Morris, race director. "We have award categories for with dogs, without dogs, so people can bring them out and actually win something."

Organizers hoped to raise about $20,000.  

