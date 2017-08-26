Jones County honors Vietnam War veterans

About 150 people gathered at the University of Southern Mississippi Saturday for a walk through the campus to raise money to fight Alzheimer's Disease.More >>
Hundreds of twolegged and four-legged runners and walkers gathered at Kamper Park Saturday morning to raise money to train and provide service dogs to those who need them.More >>
Jones County area veterans of the Vietnam War were honored in Laurel Saturday morning.More >>
Jones County Junior College offensive line coach Grant Garner has confidence in his group heading into the 2017 season.More >>
Two teams searching for their first win of the season met in Purvis on Friday night. The Purvis Tornadoes escaped with a 24-14 win over West Marion in a hard fought, back-and-forth game.More >>
