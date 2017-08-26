Jones County honors Vietnam War veterans

Jones County-area veterans of the Vietnam War were honored at the Magnolia Center Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.

Jones County area veterans of the Vietnam War were honored in Laurel Saturday morning.

A gathering at the Magnolia Center was organized by the Jones County Board of Supervisors.

Dozens of veterans were presented certificates of appreciation and American Flag pins.

Laurel High School's Army Jr. ROTC Color Guard and Concert Choir also participated.

"It was great," said Chataura Sanders, chief communications officer for Jones County. "I mean, before it even started, we had close to 50 (veterans) and then, some were still (coming) in, it was great, overwhelming."

"It's good recognition, in the sense that it has taken a long time for it to come to pass and I'm thankful for it, I really am," said James Edmonds, one of the veterans who attended.

"We served our country with pride and I still love my country with pride," said Pink Riley Whigham, another veteran.

Veterans of World War Two and the Korean War were also recognized for their service.

