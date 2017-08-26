Four injured after fire breaks out at Hattiesburg hotel

Four people were injured in a fire at a hotel in Hattiesburg Friday night.

It happened at the Howard Johnson Hotel on Highway 49 just before midnight.

Hattiesburg Fire Department personnel say two men, one woman and a 15-month-old child were hurt.

One victim was injured in the room where the fire started.

It had extensive fire damage.

Three other victims were in an adjoining room.

All of the injured were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The extent of their injuries are undetermined at this time.

There was also smoke damage to other rooms in the hotel.

The state fire marshal's office is assisting the Hattiesburg Fire Department in determining exactly where and how the fire started.

