Four injured after fire breaks out at Hattiesburg hotel - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

breaking

Four injured after fire breaks out at Hattiesburg hotel

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Connect
Source: WDAM Source: WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Four people were injured in a fire at a hotel in Hattiesburg Friday night. 

It happened at the Howard Johnson Hotel on Highway 49 just before midnight. 

Hattiesburg Fire Department personnel say two men, one woman and a 15-month-old child were hurt.  

One victim was injured in the room where the fire started.  

It had extensive fire damage.

Three other victims were in an adjoining room.

All of the injured were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The extent of their injuries are undetermined at this time. 

There was also smoke damage to other rooms in the hotel. 

The state fire marshal's office is assisting the Hattiesburg Fire Department in determining exactly where and how the fire started.  

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • breaking

    Four injured after fire breaks out at Hattiesburg hotel

    Four injured after fire breaks out at Hattiesburg hotel

    Saturday, August 26 2017 3:40 PM EDT2017-08-26 19:40:00 GMT
    Source: WDAMSource: WDAM

    Four people were injured in a fire at a hotel in Hattiesburg Friday night. 

    More >>

    Four people were injured in a fire at a hotel in Hattiesburg Friday night. 

    More >>

  • Oak Grove rolls past Wayne County, 42-3

    Oak Grove rolls past Wayne County, 42-3

    Saturday, August 26 2017 2:22 PM EDT2017-08-26 18:22:53 GMT

    Oak Grove High School football coach Drew Causey said that Friday night’s visit from Wayne County High School would provide a good early-season test for his Warriors. Oak Grove passed with flying colors. Quarterback Jon Rhys Plumlee may have turned the stadium’s lights off on the way out the door because he did just about everything else for the Warriors, throwing for four touchdowns and rushing for two more as Oak Grove rolled past the War Eagles 42-3. “I th...

    More >>

    Oak Grove High School football coach Drew Causey said that Friday night’s visit from Wayne County High School would provide a good early-season test for his Warriors. Oak Grove passed with flying colors. Quarterback Jon Rhys Plumlee may have turned the stadium’s lights off on the way out the door because he did just about everything else for the Warriors, throwing for four touchdowns and rushing for two more as Oak Grove rolled past the War Eagles 42-3. “I th...

    More >>

  • WATCH: WDAM 7 Gametime Show Aug. 25

    WATCH: WDAM 7 Gametime Show Aug. 25

    •   
Powered by Frankly