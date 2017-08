Petal bounced back from it’s loss to Hattiesburg last week with a 28-21 victory over Gulfport Friday. The Panthers’ defense came up huge early with two fumble recoveries. Micah McGowan got a rushing touchdown to open the scoring for the Panthers. Natorian Wattas and Marquise Bridges had receiving touchdowns in the first half as well. Petal visitis Brother Martin next week. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.

