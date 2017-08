Sacred Heart improved to 2-0 Friday with a 42-36 victory at Richton.

Tied at six in the second quarter, the Rebels took a 14-6 lead following a touchdown run from Daylen Jones and two-point conversion.

The Crusaders answered with a touchdown toss from Zach Weatherell to Jeremiah Smith.

Richton took a 22-14 into the half.

Sacred Heart hosts Sumrall next week while Richton faces Enterprise at home.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.