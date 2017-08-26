Purvis survives West Marion, 24-14 - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Purvis survives West Marion, 24-14

By Taylor Curet, Sports Reporter
Purvis head football coach Perry Wheat. Courtesy: WDAM Purvis head football coach Perry Wheat. Courtesy: WDAM
PURVIS, MS (WDAM) -

Two teams searching for their first win of the season met in Purvis on Friday night.

The Purvis Tornadoes escaped with a 24-14 win over West Marion in a hard fought, back-and-forth game.

Trailing Purvis 10-6 in the second quarter, the Trojans lined up to go for it on fourth and 22. The gamble paid off as Jeremiah Holmes connected with Dontavious McGowen deep downfield, McGowen avoiding a few tacklers for the go-ahead touchdown. Holmes added a two-point conversion with his dive for the pylon as West Marion took a 14-10 lead with under three minutes remaining in the first half.

Purvis responded the very next drive. Running the two-minute drill, senior quarterback Ty Howell led the Tornadoes to the red zone.

With just seven seconds left before halftime, Howell found Casey Burge for a short touchdown catch to give Purvis a 17-14 lead, which they would never relinquish.

Purvis (1-1) visits Columbia Academy next Friday while West Marion (0-2) hosts East Marion.

