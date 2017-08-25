All eye are on Harvey as it bears down on Texas, and now is the time for those in the Pine Belt to prepare while its still a few days away.

One of the most important things you can do to be ready is to have a hurricane preparedness kit. So what items should your hurricane kit included? Here is what Meteorologist Joanne Culin at the National Weather Service in Jackson recommends:

Water. At least one gallon per person, per day, for seven to ten days. Because water line may be cut off or you may not have access to clean water. So you want to make sure you have plenty of water.

You also want to have 3-7 days of non-perishable, pre-packaged, can food. You also want to have things such as a first aid kit, toiletries. Just think about things that you would want to have on hand in case you cant get to the store or the store is out of power.

Also keep plenty of flash lights, batteries and a battery-operated radio handy.

Making sure your car is ready is also an important part of being ready. During Katrina, there were long gas lines, so make sure your car is full of gas.

You should also have cash on hand as well. If power is lost, most ATMs and Credit Card Machines won't work.

Put any important documents in plastic bags to keep them safe from potential water damage in the event of flooding.

Don't forget to grab your prescriptions, food and toys for your pets, and any other items you may need to care for babies or elderly members of your family.

