What you need to know ahead of Harvey

The cities of Hattiesburg and Laurel are asking residents to avoid certain areas in the event of flash flooding from leftovers of Harvey.

Tropical Storm Harvey is already bringing rain to the area. We will be dealing with the rain, wind and possibility for severe weather for the next few days. On the Storm Prediction Center scale, our area is under a Marginal Risk (1 on a scale of 1 to 5 where 5 is the most severe).

What to expect:

Tropical Storm Harvey will be moving north and northeast through the area during the next three days. As it moves by, we will see heavy rain, gusty wind, some small hail, and the possibility for a few isolated tornadoes. The rain, while heavy at times will be on-again-off-again as different rain bands move through the area.

The tornado threat will be limited, but not zero. The threat starts Tuesday and lasts through Thursday. Right now it looks like the strongest storms will not arrive until Wednesday and be out of the area by late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Preparations:

Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door. Review your Hurricane / Severe Weather Plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you. If you don't feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.

What we know right now:

Threats:

Heavy rain (up to 2" per day for the next few days, with some folks seeing as much as 4" per day possibly), localized flooding, isolated tornadoes

Timing:

The rain has already started. It will continue through Friday. The severe weather threat wont arrive until Tuesday evening. The main bulk of the severe weather threat, though, won't arrive until Wednesday and will be - mostly - done by Thursday.

Unknowns:

The specific track of Harvey is unknown. We have a pretty good idea about where it is going, but any shift to the track will change the forecast.

Extra Forecast Details:

You can always find extra forecast details and a more in-depth look at the time line on Nick's Blog. If you want to know why this time is different than last time or you are curious about what goes into a severe weather forecast, that is the place to go. There is a lot of extra details and meteorological information to learn about on his blog.

If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county's Emergency Management Agency here.

