Lower chance of severe weather as Harvey effects dissipate

The cities of Hattiesburg and Laurel are asking residents to avoid certain areas in the event of flash flooding from leftovers of Harvey.

We are expecting a breezy day in the Pine Belt with a fairly good chance for more showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon. Although the threat of severe weather it is not zero it is expected to be significantly less active than it was yesterday.

What to expect:

Starting on Friday we only have a 20% chance of seeing a shower or thunderstorm with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper the upper 60s and the forecast for Saturday and Sunday looks even better with little if any rain expected with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

For Memorial Day it currently looks great with only a 20 % chance for a shower or thunderstorm with highs in the upper 80s.

Preparations:

Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door. Review your Hurricane / Severe Weather Plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you. If you don't feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.

What we know right now:

The tropics remain very active!

We are currently tracking Tropical Storm “Irma” out in the far Atlantic but current forecasts indicate the storm will become a major hurricane as it approaches the eastern Caribbean Sea early next week and although the future track of the storm is uncertain at this time residents living along the Gulf coastal areas as well as the Eastern Seaboard are advised to keep a close eye on this developing storm.

Threats:

One more thing we are watching is the possible development of yet another tropical system in the southern Gulf of Mexico over the weekend and again, residents the living in the Gulf coastal region are advised to keep up with future forecasts on this possible system.

Timing:

The rain has already started. It will continue through Friday. The severe weather threat continues through Thursday morning. Make sure to watch our daily tropical updates to keep up with the systems we are closely following in The Gulf.

Unknowns:

The specific track of the two systems we are watching are unknown. We will provide updates as forecasts change.

Extra Forecast Details:

You can always find extra forecast details and a more in-depth look at the time line on Nick's Blog. If you want to know why this time is different than last time or you are curious about what goes into a severe weather forecast, that is the place to go. There is a lot of extra details and meteorological information to learn about on his blog.

If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county's Emergency Management Agency here.

