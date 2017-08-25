Harvey makes landfall in Louisiana, tornadoes possible for Pine Belt

Click here to learn more about the WDAM News and Weather apps for Android and Apple devices.

Click here to learn more about the WDAM News and Weather apps for Android and Apple devices.

Click here to see the latest info from WDAM about the 2016 hurricane season.

The cities of Hattiesburg and Laurel are asking residents to avoid certain areas in the event of flash flooding from leftovers of Harvey.

The cities of Hattiesburg and Laurel are asking residents to avoid certain areas in the event of flash flooding from leftovers of Harvey.

Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall early Wednesday morning in Southwest Louisiana. The storm is currently moving to the north at 9 mph. The system is forecast to move to the northeast west of the Pine Belt for the next several days and gradually weaken and by Friday be near Memphis as a tropical low pressure area.

What to expect:

Rain bands spiraling around the system could bring areas of heavy rainfall to the area over the next several days with a slight chance a few quick spin up tornadoes especially today. It appears that what’s left of Harvey will be far enough away from the Pine Belt that our weather will return to normal Friday into the Labor Day weekend with the usual scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 80s and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Preparations:

Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door. Review your Hurricane / Severe Weather Plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you. If you don't feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.

What we know right now:

Threats:

Heavy rain (up to 2" per day for the next few days, with some folks seeing as much as 4" per day possibly), localized flooding, isolated tornadoes

Timing:

The rain has already started. It will continue through Friday. The severe weather threat wont arrive until Tuesday evening. The main bulk of the severe weather threat, though, won't arrive until Wednesday and will be - mostly - done by Thursday.

Unknowns:

The specific track of Harvey is unknown. We have a pretty good idea about where it is going, but any shift to the track will change the forecast.

Extra Forecast Details:

You can always find extra forecast details and a more in-depth look at the time line on Nick's Blog. If you want to know why this time is different than last time or you are curious about what goes into a severe weather forecast, that is the place to go. There is a lot of extra details and meteorological information to learn about on his blog.

The WDAM First Alert Weather App:

Take the same tools the WDAM First Alert Weather team uses with you anywhere you go. Download the WDAM First Alert Weather app today for real-time interactive radar, location-based severe weather alerts and a constantly updated forecast for wherever you are.

Plan your day with an hour-by-hour forecast tailored for home, work or anywhere on-the-go. Our WDAM First Alert Weather app can tell you if a storm near you has hail, strong winds or rotation.

Here are some more features of the WDAM First Alert Weather app:

Tropical Update: Get the latest on the tropics right in your hand

Storm Tracks: See at a glance where individual thunderstorms are headed

Multiple Alerts: Turn on alerts for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, floods, tropical storms/hurricanes, winter storms and more

Live severe weather coverage: Watch our live stream for continuously updated information when severe weather strikes

Updated forecasts from the {weather team brand} forecast center

Weather pictures and video sent by people who live near you

A constantly updated 10-day forecast, so your weekend is always in view

The WDAM First Alert Weather App is free in the Android and Apple app stores, part of the WDAM First Alert commitment to help keep you safe.

Apple users can download the app here. Android users can download the app here.

If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county's Emergency Management Agency here.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.