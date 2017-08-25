WCU Dyslexia Therapy Program receives accreditation - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

WCU Dyslexia Therapy Program receives accreditation

By Cahlen Fogg, Intern
By Charles Herrington, Reporter
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The William Carey University Dyslexia Therapy Program has received accreditation through the International Multisensory Structured Language Educational Council (IMSLEC). The IMSLEC gives accreditation for training courses in the field of multisensory structured language education.

“The IMSLEC accreditation assures students and colleagues that the WCU Dyslexia Therapy Program meets the highest standards at the Therapy Training Level,” said program director Dr. Cena Holifield.

According to a news release issued by William Carey, the WCU Dyslexia Therapy Program had earned accreditation status at the Therapy Training Level and Instructor Training of Therapy Level in August. IMSLEC accreditation allows students who complete the master’s degree program eligibility to sit for the Academic Language Therapy Association’s (ALTA) Registration Exam. Upon passing the exam, the therapist will earn the title Certified Academic Language Therapist (CALT). The accreditation also allows Carey to train CALTs to become a Qualified Instructor of Therapy Training (CALT-QI).

“We are pleased to receive this accreditation by IMSLEC. This provides assurance of the quality of our program,” said WCU President Tommy King. “Throughout its existence Carey has sought to meet identified needs, and this program trains individuals to fill an important need in our schools. The leadership in the School of Education are commended for this important recognition.”

This is the second award of accreditation for the WCU program since 2014. The WCU Dyslexia Therapy program is offered on the Hattiesburg and Tradition campuses. Classes for Cohort VI will begin in June 2018.

