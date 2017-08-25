ACS holds Men in Pink dinner in Hub City - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

By Doug Morris, Producer
HATTIESBURG (WDAM) - The Men in Pink of Hattiesburg dinner takes place October 12 at 6:30 p.m. at The Venue in the downtown area.  Admission is $20; proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society's breast cancer research efforts.    For more details, e-mail carla.kyzar@cancer.org or call 601-441-9724.  

