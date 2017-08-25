Sheriff: Stepfather charged with child abuse after boy found covered in bruises

A Laurel stepfather has been charged with child abuse after his stepson was found covered in extreme bruises, according to the Jones County Sheriff.

On August 15 investigators received information from Child Protective Services regarding possible child abuse against a 7-year-old male.

Investigation revealed the abuse was from the hands of his step-father, Richard Eddy, 42 of Laurel, according to the sheriff.

The sheriff said the child showed extreme bruising on his arms, legs and elbows.

According to investigators, the child took part in a formal forensic interview and revealed Eddy had choked him on two separate occasions and slammed him on the floor afterwards.

The sheriff said the boy also told deputies how Eddy had beaten him with different paint stirrers leaving marks all over his body.

Eddy was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with felonious child abuse.

His initial appearance is scheduled for August 25, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Jones County Justice Court.

