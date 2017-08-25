Two mothers accused of using meth while pregnant expected in court

Two Jones County women charged in separate child abuses cases are expected in court Friday morning.

According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department Facebook page, 23-year-old Tiffany Height and 24-year-old Raquel Nicolosi are accused of using methamphetamine while pregnant.

Both were taken into custody on August 23 and both admitted to using methamphetamine prior to their babies births.

Investigators said they were notified after the women gave birth when their babies tested positive for the drug.

Height and Nicolosi will be in court at 1:00 p.m. at Jones County Justice Court.

