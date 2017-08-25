Two mothers accused of using meth while pregnant appear in court - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Raquel Nicolosi, Tiffany Height. Source: Jones County Sheriff Raquel Nicolosi, Tiffany Height. Source: Jones County Sheriff
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Two Jones County women charged in separate child abuses cases appeared in court Friday morning. 

According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department Facebook page, 23-year-old Tiffany Height and 24-year-old Raquel Nicolosi are accused of using methamphetamine while pregnant. 

Both were taken into custody on August 23 and both admitted to using methamphetamine prior to their babies births. 

Investigators said they were notified after the women gave birth when their babies tested positive for the drug. 

Height and Nicolosi both had their bonds set at $10,000. 

