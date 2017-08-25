Gametime Chronicles: The History of the Lil Brown Jug Game

The WDAM 7 Gametime app is bringing you the latest on Pine Belt sports.

For the last two years, Hattiesburg High School has won the Little Brown Jug against rival Laurel Tornadoes. The game has been around since 1922 and is the longest standing continuous rivalry game in the state of Mississippi. With that, the Mayors of each city decide to get in on the fun, always with a little trash talk. “First of all, I would like to apologize to Mayor Barker that his first year with the little brown jug game will be a loss,” said Laurel Mayo...

The 96th Lil Brown Jug game is scheduled for Saturday, but most people don’t know the history behind the historic rivalry.

Hattiesburg and Laurel have met each other on the gridiron every year since 1922 whether it be war or a natural disaster.

If you ask people why the game is called Lil Brown Jug, you may hear different lore.

Legend has it that two men traveled to the game by train back in the day and they would bet a jug of whiskey on the winner of the game.

Contrary to that legend, former Laurel player Jaymar Jackson said in 2014 that the rivalry name comes from a similar game at a university.

Regardless of the history, it is the longest standing continuous rivalry in the state of Mississippi.

Hattiesburg coach Tony Vance, who is in his 5th year as head coach for the team, stated that being part of the history is something special.

“It’s a true rivalry,” said Vance. “You can throw the records out the window. It’s just two teams playing hard for a jug.”

Laurel coach Todd Breland, who has coached the tornadoes for six years, also agreed it is about the competition that makes the gridiron on game night so electric.

“It’s one of the cleanest games you’ll see, but at the same time it’s one of the most competitive,” said Breland. “There’ll be a lot of energy in that stadium.”

Whatever story you believe, everyone can agree that there is nostalgia and team spirit filled in the air the night the players take the field.

The Little Brown Jug will be held on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Laurel between the bricks.

