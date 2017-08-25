Collins schools win $25K grant from Best Buy to kick off music program

WDAM 7 Gametime sports reporters Jonathan Marshall and Taylor Curet discuss the states longest high school football rivalry with none other than Laurel Coach Todd Breland and Hattiesburg Coach Tony Vance.More >>
The Little Brown Jug game is set for Saturday, but do you know the history behind the historic rivalry?
Music is known to strike a chord in child development, advancing them in all kinds of skills from social to emotional to just being ready for school. A music teacher in Collins who recognizes the importance of music for students, sent out a tweet that's about to start their music program off on a high note.
Oil refineries are projecting to be shut down for at least three weeks as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast.
