Cheapest gas prices in the Pine Belt ahead of Harvey effects

Cheapest gas prices in the Pine Belt ahead of Harvey effects

Photo credit WDAM. Photo credit WDAM.
PINE BELT (WDAM) -

Oil refineries are projecting to be shut down for at least three weeks as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast. 

The National Hurricane Center expects the hurricane will become a Category 3 storm with winds up to 125 mph. It could hang over the Texas Gulf Coast near Corpus Christi for as many as three days causing dangerous flooding and storm surge.

Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates told CNBC that as the oil refineries begin to close, gas prices are expected to rise in the event the storm affects shipping channels of the oil through the Gulf. 

It is best for those in the area to begin gassing up their vehicles now before the price hike. 

According to our Gas Buddy Interactive Map, the lowest gas prices in the Pine Belt today are in Collins, Columbia, Ellisville, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Lumberton, McComb, Oak Grove, Petal, Purvis, Waynesboro, Wiggins

Here is a list of the top ten gas stations with the lowest gas prices: 

Price             Station                   Address                City                  Time

1.940          Exxon320              S 16th Ave              Laurel   Aug 25, 8:13 AM

1.940        Kroger2340           MS-15 N                 Laurel   Aug 24, 7:56 PM

1.940        Rapad Express      2508 MS-15 N         Laurel  Aug 24, 7:56 PM

1.940        Shell2917                MS-15 N                  Laurel   Aug 24, 7:56 PM

1.940        Exxon3705              MS-15 N                  Laurel   Aug 24, 11:56 AM

1.940        Shell2515               Ellisville Blvd            Laurel    Aug 24, 12:05 AM

1.940       Exxon2521             Ellisville Blvd            Laurel   Aug 24, 12:05 AM

1.950      Circle K1911          S Azeala Rd             Wiggins  Aug 25, 5:44 AM

1.950      CashMurphy USA 1047 Frontage Rd    Wiggins     Aug 24, 2:01 PM

1.950         BP                      14 Lower Myrick Rd  Laurel     Aug 24, 11:29 AM

For more local gas prices you can view our map here. 

