Cheapest gas prices in the Pine Belt ahead of Harvey effects

Oil refineries are projecting to be shut down for at least three weeks as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast.

The National Hurricane Center expects the hurricane will become a Category 3 storm with winds up to 125 mph. It could hang over the Texas Gulf Coast near Corpus Christi for as many as three days causing dangerous flooding and storm surge.

Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates told CNBC that as the oil refineries begin to close, gas prices are expected to rise in the event the storm affects shipping channels of the oil through the Gulf.

It is best for those in the area to begin gassing up their vehicles now before the price hike.

According to our Gas Buddy Interactive Map, the lowest gas prices in the Pine Belt today are in Collins, Columbia, Ellisville, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Lumberton, McComb, Oak Grove, Petal, Purvis, Waynesboro, Wiggins

Here is a list of the top ten gas stations with the lowest gas prices:

Price Station Address City Time

1.940 Exxon320 S 16th Ave Laurel Aug 25, 8:13 AM

1.940 Kroger2340 MS-15 N Laurel Aug 24, 7:56 PM

1.940 Rapad Express 2508 MS-15 N Laurel Aug 24, 7:56 PM

1.940 Shell2917 MS-15 N Laurel Aug 24, 7:56 PM

1.940 Exxon3705 MS-15 N Laurel Aug 24, 11:56 AM

1.940 Shell2515 Ellisville Blvd Laurel Aug 24, 12:05 AM

1.940 Exxon2521 Ellisville Blvd Laurel Aug 24, 12:05 AM

1.950 Circle K1911 S Azeala Rd Wiggins Aug 25, 5:44 AM

1.950 CashMurphy USA 1047 Frontage Rd Wiggins Aug 24, 2:01 PM

1.950 BP 14 Lower Myrick Rd Laurel Aug 24, 11:29 AM

