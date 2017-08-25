Forecast: Latest on Harvey and our weather.

Good Friday morning, Pine Belt!

We are expecting a rather nice day in the Pine Belt with partly cloudy skies and highs around 90.

Hurricane Harvey will make landfall early Saturday morning so what does that mean for our weather? At this time, not much.

The hurricane is forecast to basically stall out over Texas and just stay there through the weekend so pretty much for us we are not expecting any major problems from the storm for at least the next several days.

At this time it is a wait and see situation and it may be sometime next week before we have any issues at all.

Please continue to monitor future forecasts.

