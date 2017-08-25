Southern Miss Alumni Association to Host Eagle Landing Tailgates

The following is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi

The University of Southern Mississippi Alumni Association is excited to announce five Eagle Landing tailgate locations for the 2017 Golden Eagle football season.

In conjunction with the Eagle Club, the Alumni Association will host Eagle Landing tailgates prior to away football games in Monroe, La.; San Antonio, Texas; Ruston, La.; Knoxville, Tenn.; and Houston, Texas. A benefit of membership, admission to all Eagle Landing tailgates is free for active members of the Alumni Association and Eagle Club. Non-members are invited to attend for $10 per person, and children ages 10 and younger are admitted for free.

Eagle Landing tailgates begin two-and-half-hours prior to kickoff. Registration is required for members and non-members and will remain available until capacity for each event is reached. Registration and event details are available at SouthernMissAlumni.com/UpcomingEvents.

Complimentary food and beverages are available for registered guests while supplies last. This year’s Eagle Landing tailgates are sponsored by Triton Stone Group, Nationwide Insurance, Hederman Brothers, Saad Healthcare and Trustmark Bank.

“Eagle Landing tailgates offer a primary tailgate location for Southern Miss alumni and fans when our Golden Eagles play on the road,” said Jerry DeFatta, executive director for the Southern Miss Alumni Association. “As always, we are excited to partner with the Eagle Club and our generous sponsors to provide fans with a family-friendly pre-game atmosphere, while connecting with alumni across the country.”

2017 Eagle Landing Tailgates:

Southern Miss vs. University of Louisiana - Monroe

Monroe, La.

Sept. 16, 2017

Eagle Landing Location: TBA

Tailgate Time: 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Kickoff: 6 p.m.

Southern Miss vs. University of Texas at San Antonio

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 7, 2017

Eagle Landing Location: Historic Sunset Station, La Dahlia

Tailgate Time: 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Kickoff: 6 p.m.

Southern Miss vs. Louisiana Tech University

Ruston, La.

Oct. 21, 2017

Eagle Landing Location: Memorial Gym Parking Lot on Railroad Avenue

Tailgate Time: 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Kickoff: 6 p.m.

Southern Miss vs. The University of Tennessee

Knoxville, Tenn.

Nov. 4, 2017

Eagle Landing Location: Tennessee Park

Tailgate Time: TBA

Kickoff: TBA

Southern Miss vs. Rice University

Houston, Texas

Nov. 11, 2017

Eagle Landing Location: Tailgate Owley

Tailgate Time: 12 – 2 p.m.

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.

The mission of the Southern Miss Alumni Association is to build a feeling of pride and loyalty among the alumni of the institution while strengthening participation in alumni and University programs; to coordinate the efforts of alumni on behalf of the University as a whole; and to provide a unified voice for all alumni in the affairs of the University. To learn more about the Southern Miss Alumni Association, including membership benefits and limited-time 100-year anniversary membership rates, visit SouthernMissAlumni.com.

