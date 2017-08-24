Freshmen at WCU prepare for orientation weekend - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Freshmen at WCU prepare for orientation weekend

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Connect
Welcome and orientation weekend activities will take place for new students at William Carey University through Saturday. Photo credit WDAM. Welcome and orientation weekend activities will take place for new students at William Carey University through Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

William Carey University is holding a series of events for new students this week, as it continues to recover from a devastating tornado just seven months ago.

The university is hosting CareyWOW, or Welcome and Orientation Weekend for new students.  

Many of those freshmen moved into residence halls Thursday morning, as repairs to tornado-damaged buildings took place. 

"I've been looking forward to this day for my whole life really," said Kevin Williams, a freshman from Vicksburg. "It just feels good to be able to say I finally made it out of high school and I'm here."

"I'm really nervous for classes, because I really don't know what to expect, but I'm super excited about my future and I think Carey's a good place to start it," said Madison Kirkbride, another freshman from the Gulf Coast. 

University administrators said the campus is continuing to make a steady recovery.  

"Nearly every single building has been repaired, most look like they've never been scratched by the tornado," said Scott Hummel, executive vice president and provost for William Carey University. "We'll have three more buildings that we've got about another two months to go before they're fully repaired and this time next year, we'll have every new building completed." 

On Saturday, freshmen will perform various community service projects as part of an activity called HubServe.

Classes begin on Monday, Aug. 28.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.  

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • LIST: Roads prone to flooding in Hattiesburg, Laurel

    LIST: Roads prone to flooding in Hattiesburg, Laurel

    Thursday, August 24 2017 8:56 PM EDT2017-08-25 00:56:25 GMT
    Flash flooding on Highway 49. Source: WDAMFlash flooding on Highway 49. Source: WDAM

    The cities of Hattiesburg and Laurel are asking residents to avoid certain areas in the event of flash flooding from leftovers of Harvey. 

    More >>

    The cities of Hattiesburg and Laurel are asking residents to avoid certain areas in the event of flash flooding from leftovers of Harvey. 

    More >>

  • Jefferson Davis welcomes Collins for historic home opener

    Jefferson Davis welcomes Collins for historic home opener

    Thursday, August 24 2017 8:27 PM EDT2017-08-25 00:27:05 GMT
    The surroundings won’t have changed much come kickoff at the town’s football stadium come Friday night. Only the circumstances. And the name. Silver and blue have replaced black and gold and red and white, as Yellowjackets and Bulldogs have transformed into Jaguars with the 2017-18 union of the former Bassfield and Prentiss high schools. Jefferson Davis County High School ushered in a new football era last week in fine fashion, topping Harrison Central High School 25-1...More >>
    The surroundings won’t have changed much come kickoff at the town’s football stadium come Friday night. Only the circumstances. And the name. Silver and blue have replaced black and gold and red and white, as Yellowjackets and Bulldogs have transformed into Jaguars with the 2017-18 union of the former Bassfield and Prentiss high schools. Jefferson Davis County High School ushered in a new football era last week in fine fashion, topping Harrison Central High School 25-1...More >>

  • JCJC football confident about special teams

    JCJC football confident about special teams

    Thursday, August 24 2017 8:14 PM EDT2017-08-25 00:14:59 GMT

    Jones County Junior College head football coach Steve Buckley sounds pretty confident when discussing the Bobcats’ kicking specialists, especially sophomore punter Taylor Wallace. “In my opinion, Taylor is the best punter in the country,” said Buckley, who coaches the Bobcat special teams and running backs in addition to his head coaching duties. “He is coming off a tremendous freshman year. He worked hard this summer and he’s worked hard in camp to bui...

    More >>

    Jones County Junior College head football coach Steve Buckley sounds pretty confident when discussing the Bobcats’ kicking specialists, especially sophomore punter Taylor Wallace. “In my opinion, Taylor is the best punter in the country,” said Buckley, who coaches the Bobcat special teams and running backs in addition to his head coaching duties. “He is coming off a tremendous freshman year. He worked hard this summer and he’s worked hard in camp to bui...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly