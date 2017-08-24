Freshmen at WCU prepare for orientation weekend

Welcome and orientation weekend activities will take place for new students at William Carey University through Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.

William Carey University is holding a series of events for new students this week, as it continues to recover from a devastating tornado just seven months ago.

The university is hosting CareyWOW, or Welcome and Orientation Weekend for new students.

Many of those freshmen moved into residence halls Thursday morning, as repairs to tornado-damaged buildings took place.

"I've been looking forward to this day for my whole life really," said Kevin Williams, a freshman from Vicksburg. "It just feels good to be able to say I finally made it out of high school and I'm here."

"I'm really nervous for classes, because I really don't know what to expect, but I'm super excited about my future and I think Carey's a good place to start it," said Madison Kirkbride, another freshman from the Gulf Coast.

University administrators said the campus is continuing to make a steady recovery.

"Nearly every single building has been repaired, most look like they've never been scratched by the tornado," said Scott Hummel, executive vice president and provost for William Carey University. "We'll have three more buildings that we've got about another two months to go before they're fully repaired and this time next year, we'll have every new building completed."

On Saturday, freshmen will perform various community service projects as part of an activity called HubServe.

Classes begin on Monday, Aug. 28.

