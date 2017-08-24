Former attorney Scruggs talks scholarships at PRCC in Hattiesburg

The cities of Hattiesburg and Laurel are asking residents to avoid certain areas in the event of flash flooding from leftovers of Harvey.More >>
Jones County Junior College head football coach Steve Buckley sounds pretty confident when discussing the Bobcats’ kicking specialists, especially sophomore punter Taylor Wallace. “In my opinion, Taylor is the best punter in the country,” said Buckley, who coaches the Bobcat special teams and running backs in addition to his head coaching duties. “He is coming off a tremendous freshman year. He worked hard this summer and he’s worked hard in camp to bui...More >>
Neither rain nor lightning nor the opposition could prevent the Jones County Junior College men’s soccer team from reaching the preferred side of the scoreboard. David Gibson (Sacred Heart High School) scored off a crossing pass by Yates Rodney (Sumrall High School) in the second half for the only goal of the game as the Bobcats defeated Andrew College (Cuthbert, Ga.) Wednesday in JCJC’s season opener. Thirty-two seconds later the game play was stopped at Bobcat Soccer F...More >>
Freshman Bo Bowman scored a goal and assisted on another as Pearl River Community College opened its 2017 men’s soccer season with a 3-1 victory Tuesday over Holmes Community College. The Wildcats (1-0) took a 1-0 lead when sophomore Mark Johnson (Bay High School) scored an unassisted goal in the first half. Bowman (Bay High) set up a second-half goal by sophomore Kyle Estess (West Jones High School), and then closed out the Wildcat scoring with his own unassisted later in the...More >>
