Former attorney Scruggs talks scholarships at PRCC in Hattiesburg

Dickie Scruggs speaks to students, faculty and staff at the Forrest County campus of Pearl River Community College Thursday. Photo credit WDAM.

Dickie Scruggs, the former high-profile Mississippi attorney who spent time in jail for attempted judicial bribery, is hoping more adult education students will take advantage of scholarships his foundation is giving away.

Scruggs' Second Chance MS awards scholarships for GED's, skills training and academics at community colleges.

Thursday, he spoke to adult education students at the Forrest County Campus of Pearl River Community College.

Some of the students attending have benefited from the scholarships.

"It's a good thing, because I do have a felony too, so it was like, this could help me from moving on to bigger and better things," said Nyra Morgan, a PRCC student from Louisiana who used her scholarship to learn new manufacturing skills.

"It takes one person to make a change and that's us and showing up to these classes and studying and it pays off," said Minerva Avalos, another student who received a scholarship. "But, I'm so happy because that money helped me in so many ways."

Scruggs said more scholarships are available for those need them.

"We're trying to get 50 (students) into either welding, manufacturing skills or nursing, or to move on with their academics, once they get their GED," said Scruggs. "We wanted to introduce ourselves to a wider group of students here and that was the purpose of coming."

Scruggs' foundation also provides gas cards and bonuses for completing course work.

