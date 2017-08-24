JCJC football confident about special teams

Jones County Junior College head football coach Steve Buckley sounds pretty confident when discussing the Bobcats’ kicking specialists, especially sophomore punter Taylor Wallace.

“In my opinion, Taylor is the best punter in the country,” said Buckley, who coaches the Bobcat special teams and running backs in addition to his head coaching duties.

“He is coming off a tremendous freshman year. He worked hard this summer and he’s worked hard in camp to build off of where he left off last year. He is doing the things we ask and he’s hitting the ball really good right now.”

The 6-foot, 212-pound Wallace (Jackson Preparatory School) averaged 40.8 yards per punt last season with 12 kicks inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.

JCJC will have a new placekicker this season.

Redshirt freshman Mike Kroeze (Madison Central High School) replaces Brady Farlow (Purvis High School), who signed with Louisiana Tech.

The 5-10, 214-pound Kroeze is a Mississippi State University transfer.

“Mike has been a little inconsistent on field goals the last two weeks, but he has really shown some maturity at the kicking position,” Buckley said. “His kickoffs have been much better and I look for Mike to have a big year for us.”

Freshman Reilly Reardon (Seminary High School) will be the JCJC deep snapper. The 6-1, 176-pound Reardon has been solid during fall camp.

“As far as the deep snapper goes, Reilly is what you want,” Buckley said. “He has good height and if he can gain about 20 pounds, he will be a hot commodity in another year.”

The Bobcats open the season at 7 p.m. Aug. 31 at preseason No. 2 East Mississippi Community College.

The game will air on www.jcjc.tv.

