JCJC football confident about special teams - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

JCJC football confident about special teams

By Tim Doherty, WDAM Sports Reporter
Connect
Photo credit: JCJC Photo credit: JCJC
ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) -

Jones County Junior College head football coach Steve Buckley sounds pretty confident when discussing the Bobcats’ kicking specialists, especially sophomore punter Taylor Wallace.

“In my opinion, Taylor is the best punter in the country,” said Buckley, who coaches the Bobcat special teams and running backs in addition to his head coaching duties.

“He is coming off a tremendous freshman year. He worked hard this summer and he’s worked hard in camp to build off of where he left off last year. He is doing the things we ask and he’s hitting the ball really good right now.”

The 6-foot, 212-pound Wallace (Jackson Preparatory School) averaged 40.8 yards per punt last season with 12 kicks inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.

JCJC will have a new placekicker this season.

Redshirt freshman Mike Kroeze (Madison Central High School) replaces Brady Farlow (Purvis High School), who signed with Louisiana Tech.

The 5-10, 214-pound Kroeze is a Mississippi State University transfer.

“Mike has been a little inconsistent on field goals the last two weeks, but he has really shown some maturity at the kicking position,” Buckley said. “His kickoffs have been much better and I look for Mike to have a big year for us.”

Freshman Reilly Reardon (Seminary High School) will be the JCJC deep snapper. The 6-1, 176-pound Reardon has been solid during fall camp.

“As far as the deep snapper goes, Reilly is what you want,” Buckley said. “He has good height and if he can gain about 20 pounds, he will be a hot commodity in another year.”

The Bobcats open the season at 7 p.m. Aug. 31 at preseason No. 2 East Mississippi Community College.

The game will air on www.jcjc.tv.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Hattiesburg, Laurel mayors trash talk over "Lil Brown Jug"

    Hattiesburg, Laurel mayors trash talk over "Lil Brown Jug"

    Thursday, August 24 2017 6:54 PM EDT2017-08-24 22:54:12 GMT
    For the last two years, Hattiesburg High School has won the Little Brown Jug against rival Laurel Tornadoes. The game has been around since 1922 and is the longest standing continuous rivalry game in the state of Mississippi. With that, the Mayors of each city decide to get in on the fun, always with a little trash talk. “First of all, I would like to apologize to Mayor Barker that his first year with the little brown jug game will be a loss,” said Laurel Mayo...More >>
    For the last two years, Hattiesburg High School has won the Little Brown Jug against rival Laurel Tornadoes. The game has been around since 1922 and is the longest standing continuous rivalry game in the state of Mississippi. With that, the Mayors of each city decide to get in on the fun, always with a little trash talk. “First of all, I would like to apologize to Mayor Barker that his first year with the little brown jug game will be a loss,” said Laurel Mayo...More >>

  • JCJC football confident about special teams

    JCJC football confident about special teams

    Thursday, August 24 2017 6:07 PM EDT2017-08-24 22:07:47 GMT
    Photo credit: JCJCPhoto credit: JCJC
    Jones County Junior College head football coach Steve Buckley sounds pretty confident when discussing the Bobcats’ kicking specialists, especially sophomore punter Taylor Wallace. “In my opinion, Taylor is the best punter in the country,” said Buckley, who coaches the Bobcat special teams and running backs in addition to his head coaching duties. “He is coming off a tremendous freshman year. He worked hard this summer and he’s worked hard in camp to bui...More >>
    Jones County Junior College head football coach Steve Buckley sounds pretty confident when discussing the Bobcats’ kicking specialists, especially sophomore punter Taylor Wallace. “In my opinion, Taylor is the best punter in the country,” said Buckley, who coaches the Bobcat special teams and running backs in addition to his head coaching duties. “He is coming off a tremendous freshman year. He worked hard this summer and he’s worked hard in camp to bui...More >>

  • PRCC opens soccer season with 3-1 win

    PRCC opens soccer season with 3-1 win

    Thursday, August 24 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-08-24 22:05:14 GMT
    Source: http://www.prcc.eduSource: http://www.prcc.edu
    Freshman Bo Bowman scored a goal and assisted on another as Pearl River Community College opened its 2017 men’s soccer season with a 3-1 victory Tuesday over Holmes Community College. The Wildcats (1-0) took a 1-0 lead when sophomore Mark Johnson (Bay High School) scored an unassisted goal in the first half. Bowman (Bay High) set up a second-half goal by sophomore Kyle Estess (West Jones High School), and then closed out the Wildcat scoring with his own unassisted later in the...More >>
    Freshman Bo Bowman scored a goal and assisted on another as Pearl River Community College opened its 2017 men’s soccer season with a 3-1 victory Tuesday over Holmes Community College. The Wildcats (1-0) took a 1-0 lead when sophomore Mark Johnson (Bay High School) scored an unassisted goal in the first half. Bowman (Bay High) set up a second-half goal by sophomore Kyle Estess (West Jones High School), and then closed out the Wildcat scoring with his own unassisted later in the...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly