PRCC opens soccer season with 3-1 win

Freshman Bo Bowman scored a goal and assisted on another as Pearl River Community College opened its 2017 men’s soccer season with a 3-1 victory Tuesday over Holmes Community College.

The Wildcats (1-0) took a 1-0 lead when sophomore Mark Johnson (Bay High School) scored an unassisted goal in the first half.

Bowman (Bay High) set up a second-half goal by sophomore Kyle Estess (West Jones High School), and then closed out the Wildcat scoring with his own unassisted later in the half.

Both the men’s and women’s soccer teams will open home play Saturday, hosting Itawamba Community College. The Lady Wildcats kick off at noon, followed by the men’s game at 2 p.m.

Both games will be livestreamed on prccmedia.com.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.