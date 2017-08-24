Bobcats open season with shutout victory

Neither rain nor lightning nor the opposition could prevent the Jones County Junior College men’s soccer team from reaching the preferred side of the scoreboard.

David Gibson (Sacred Heart High School) scored off a crossing pass by Yates Rodney (Sumrall High School) in the second half for the only goal of the game as the Bobcats defeated Andrew College (Cuthbert, Ga.) Wednesday in JCJC’s season opener.

Thirty-two seconds later the game play was stopped at Bobcat Soccer Field because of heavy rains and severe lightning. After waiting for more than an hour, the game was called.

JCJC goalie Hudson Matheny logged the shutout.

The Bobcats (1-0) will visit at 7 p.m. Friday defending Mississippi Association of Junior and Community Colleges/Region 23 champion Hinds Community College.

JCJC opens South Division play at 7 p.m. Sept. 1, hosting Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

