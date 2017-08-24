Father accused of stabbing son found, charged - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Father accused of stabbing son found, charged

By Eddie Robertson, Reporter
ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) -

A man who was sought by police Thursday for an aggravated assault charge was taken into custody Friday morning. 

Ellisville police said William Eric Russell was wanted by police after they say he stabbed his son.  

According to EPD, officers received a call in reference to the assault at a home on Highway 11 Thursday.

Officers said upon arrival they found Russell's 18-year-old son stabbed multiple times. 

The teen was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center and was treated for his wounds, according to EPD. 

Russell  left the scene before officers arrived and was not found until Friday morning where he was appreheneded on Tommy Robinson Road. 

EPD charged Russell with aggravated assault domestic violence. 

His bond was set at $7,500 in court Friday afternoon. 

  • Hattiesburg, Laurel renew battle for Lil' Brown Jug

