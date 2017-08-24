Father accused of stabbing son found, charged

Two Jones County women charged in two separate child abuses cases in August are expected in court Friday morning.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi's Pride of Mississippi Marching Band and the Dixie Darlings will kick off the 2017-18 football season with Pride Preview and a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly-renovated Pride Field.
The William Carey University Dyslexia Therapy Program has received accreditation through the International Multisensory Structured Language Educational Council (IMSLEC).
A man who was sought by police Thursday for an aggravated assault charge was taken into custody Friday morning.
