Ellisville Police: Father sought after stabbing son

William Eric Russell is being sought by Ellisville Police for a domestic violence charge. Source: EPD

Ellisville police say they need the public's help locating a man who stabbed his own son.

According to EPD, officers received a call in reference to an assault at a home on Highway 11.

Officers said upon arrival they found an 18-year-old stabbed multiple times by his father.

The teen was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center and was treated for his wounds, according to EPD.

Police say the father, William Eric Russell of Ellisville, left the scene before officers arrived and was not found.

The Ellisville Police Department is asking for any information on the whereabouts of Russell. He is wanted on an aggravated assault domestic violence charge.

Anyone who may have information on Russell's whereabouts can contact police at 601-477-9252.

